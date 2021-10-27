As a gardener, rosemary is my favorite herb to grow. It is perennial, at least most years, although I lost mine in last year’s freeze. It is also evergreen, so you have something beautiful to look at all winter. Its blooms are blue, which go well with almost any color scheme you may have in the garden. There are prostrate and upright forms. And, it smells delightful, so it is a joy to brush against or even to weed next to.
Rosemary is also useful. You can mix rosemary into butter for extra flavoring on breads, to spread over meats, or to use in sautéing vegetables. Make rosemary oil or dry it. Master Gardener Robert Erickson points out in his presentations that herbs are one of the most expensive foods to buy when price is compared pound to pound. By growing your own, you will not only save money, you will know what you are using is fresh, too.
Giada De Laurentiis’ recipe for rosemary oil is simple. Just heat one cup of olive oil with several springs of rosemary for about five minutes. After cooling, put in bottles and seal. She recommends you refrigerate the oil and use it within one month.
Use rosemary oil as a salad dressing, over pasta, and for roasting vegetables. Many use rosemary oil in their hair. And why not? A study on rosemary oil vs. minoxidil 2% showed both sets of participants had increased hair growth. If you try it, be patient. Both took about six months to show new growth.
Drying rosemary is easy, too. Hang bunches for a few weeks or bake small snips at 100 degrees for a couple of hours. Sprinkle dried rosemary over meats. It takes well to chicken, pork, or beef. Rosemary is often paired with garlic or lemon, so feel free to experiment.
You can also add rosemary to tea for extra flavoring. It’s so versatile, consider adding it to honey and orange juice drizzled over cake. It seems there is nothing that might not benefit from a little bit of rosemary.
I am certain the Herb ’n Cowgirl, Ann McCormick, would have had more tips at Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s Fall Conference. Unfortunately, McCormick had emergency surgery, so the conference has been cancelled. Still, rosemary is easy to experiment with. Whether you use it for cooking or just as an addition to your garden, you are sure to enjoy this lovely herb.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
