Seedheads lend a wintery feel to a garden filled with evergreens and add interest to a landscape of perennials. The seeds also feed birds, offer interesting forms, and many times, ensure an abundance of future blooms when the seeds drop and germinate.
Grassy plumes add the same seasonal interest, so whether you want to add ornamental grasses or annuals and perennials which form seedheads, your garden will exhibit a unique wintery look. Nestle your seedheads in between evergreen plants so your garden will still be lush and green.
Coneflowers are perhaps the most well-known plant for interesting seedheads. I scatter the seeds around to expand my stand of coneflowers. Clematis have one of the cutest seedsheads, looking much like the hairdos of Thing One and Thing Two of Dr. Seuss fame. Other plants to add to your garden for seedheads are black-eyed Susans, yarrow, monarda, and verbena on a stick. Even hydrangeas exhibit dried bloom heads which can be brought inside for a lovely dried flower arrangement.
If you want unusual plantings in your garden but would also like to have seedheads in the winter, try Joe Pye weed, Miss Wilmott’s ghost, rattlesnake master, or money plant. Ornamental grasses which lend interest to your winter garden include Pampas grass, maiden grasses, and fountain grasses.
Take time to truly study your winter landscape. Take photos if you hate to stay out in the cold. Then determine if your winter landscape can be enhanced by the addition of winter blooms, plants with berries, the structure of evergreens, or the wintery feel of seedheads and plumes. If you pay attention to what your landscape needs, your wintery garden can be just as beautiful as it is in spring and summer.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.