New growth is spurting out of the ground. Little leaves are appearing on previously bare branches. Soon, the garden will be full of blooms. So, what should you be doing right now? In addition to numerous chores, take time to dream. Think about your plan. And compare the garden you have to the one in your mind.
Make note of the plants which died over the winter. Consider what you will replace them with. Take a good look at your established plants. Do some of them need to be cut back, pruned, trimmed, or lowered? Have some of them increased so much they need to be divided?
Take a moment to look overhead. Have your trees grown so much they have shaded previously sunny areas? Or do you need to add more trees to your landscape? Do you have sufficient companion plantings? Do they all fit with your color scheme?
You may have plantings which are sickly or not thriving. If so, you may need to consider replacing them. Make certain your new plantings keep within your overall plan for your garden.
But even if your plants are thriving, they may need to be replaced if they do not reflect the vision of the garden in your dreams. Even if plants are healthy, if they do not give you pleasure and get you closer to the garden in your mind, get rid of them. That is one of the hardest things for gardeners to do—to get rid of plants which are healthy. However, you may be able to salvage them. Move them to containers. Move them to another area, again making certain they are within the goals of that particular area. Or, give them to a friend. Your friend will be thankful and you will be a step closer to the garden you truly want.
Sometimes we have to remember it is not the amount of money we spent on a plant which makes it valuable. It is the way the plant integrates into your landscape and harmonizes with your vision.
Do not settle for a garden that is just alive. Work toward your ideal landscape. And to do that, you have to take time to dream.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
