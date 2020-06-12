Is your shady garden dark and lifeless? Add some golden-yellow plants. It will seem as if the sun’s rays are being reflected off their foliage, brightening and enlivening a dimly lit space. There are several plants that thrive in shade which exhibit touches of gold in their foliage. The following plants have either a smattering of gold or are mostly all yellow. Mix and match to your heart’s content.
Gold dust plant, a variegated Aucuba, is a beautiful evergreen upright shrub. Its leaves are speckled with irregularly-shaped flecks of gold. There are several cultivars available, so it’s best to first see the pattern on your plant before purchasing. Although gold dust plants can grow to 10 ft or more, there is a dwarf cultivar available which will stay three to five feet tall.
Leopard plant (Farfugium japonicum ‘Aureomaculata’) is another evergreen plant with gold on its foliage. This one has pancake-shaped leaves with yellow spots. It stays small, but as a bonus, sends up stalks filled with miniature golden blooms in late summer.
For several years, I lusted after yellow anise (Illicium ‘Florida Sunshine’). Before I finally snagged one, I found several available at a plant sale. But a fellow gardener got to them first, and refused to let me have one. His wife apologized to me for the way he shoved me aside, but although I was disappointed in not getting a yellow anise then, I understood that gardener’s passion. I waited two more years before I found another available and it made its way into my garden. Now I look out from my kitchen window and see its bright yellow leaves shining in the shade of a large tree and it brings a smile to my face every time I hope the gardener that got his yellow anises two years earlier than I receives just as much pleasure from his.
There are several grasses with golden hues that grow well in shade. Golden variegated sweet flag (Acorus gramineus ‘Ogon’) stays less than a foot tall and grows out as much as up. Evergreen in East Texas, it looks nice in mass plantings or as a border plant. Versatile, it can also be grown in sun, but the more sun it receives, the more water it needs.
Carex ‘Evergold’ has a bright yellow stripe down its grassy foliage. Also evergreen in East Texas, it grows to around 18 inches and forms a nice, soft mound of narrow foliage.
Japanese forest grass (Hakonechloa macra) is another lovely cascading grass that grows to around one foot tall and spreads twice as much. Depending on the cultivar, its golden hues may darken to lime green in deep shade.
If you are interested in golden grassy foliage but want a larger plant, Bowles’ golden carex, or ‘Aurea’ grows to three feet tall and wide. It makes a nice evergreen accent plant, but would also be beautiful in small masses. I only have one but wish I had more. It appreciates a little bit of sun during the day. Mine is planted under a tree, but gets a couple hours of afternoon sun.
If you are looking for something tried and true, stick with yellow variegated liriope. An exceptional plant that is commonly found, it will also brighten up a dull garden.
