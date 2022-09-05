The third installment of the 2022 Summer Series is “The Whats and Whys of Regenerative Farming” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Lindsay and John DeVivo will be hosting this presentation at their farm off North Hwy 19.
The 2022 Farm and Ranch Tour showcased 6 Forks farm earlier this year. At this presentation attendees will learn about regenerative farming, what makes it different from other methods and why it is important to the future of farming. This presentation gives Henderson County residents another opportunity to view this innovative farming practice.
To further explain what Regenerative farming is, I did some research to get a basic description. Here goes:
“In simple terms, regenerative agriculture is a holistic approach to agriculture that focuses on the interconnection of farming systems and the ecological system as a whole. The concept of regenerative farming is not new. It was used by Indigenous communities centuries ago, long before industrial agriculture occurred.”
The presentation is free to the public; however, due to limited space, attendees will be issued tickets to this event. To register, login to our website, https://txmg.org/hendersonmg, or Facebook page, facebook.com/HCmastergardener, after September 1. Event tickets and directions will be sent prior to the event.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.