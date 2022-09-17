School’s back in session and the schoolhouse lilies are back in bloom. These lilies (Rhodophiala bifida) are also known as oxblood lilies because of their dark red color.
Schoolhouse lily blooms pop up in late summer or early fall on leafless stems. The foliage comes later, in winter. Be certain not to cut the foliage because they absorb the sun’s energy which they will need later to form next year’s blooms.
These bulbs are native to Argentina, but were brought to Texas in the 1800s. They have become a favorite of gardeners for generations. Because the bulbs multiply, oftentimes, the bulbs are passed along from gardener to gardener.
One reason schoolhouse lilies do so well in East Texas is that they like our climate—rainy in the fall and winter and dry weather in the summer. The bulbs need well-drained soil. Other than that, they are not picky—they will grow in acidic or alkaline soil. If they are planted somewhere they like, they will return for years.
One of the most interesting facts about schoolhouse lilies is that the bulb will be pulled farther down in the soil as they grow by a specialized root called a contractile root. Because of this, you may need to dig deeper than you remember planting them when you decide to divide them.
These lilies are gorgeous planted in masses. Their blooms do not last a long time, but are stunning when they finally emerge. Schoolhouse lilies are so beautiful, they will make you look forward to summer’s end.
Although schoolhouse lilies can be planted anywhere and make a stunning statement, they look lovely planted under deciduous trees. Add daffodils in the same spot and you will have blooms in two separate seasons to look forward to. If you want to grow schoolhouse lilies in pots, be sure to divide them every few years.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.