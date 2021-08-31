Do not let precious rainwater go to waste. Collect it and use it when the weather turns dry. On Saturday, Sept. 11, Henderson County Master Gardener Association will give a class on installing a rainwater catchment system. The class will be held at HCMGA’s Harvest Garden located inside the Henderson County Regional Fairpark Complex, 3356 State Hwy 31E, Athens. The class is free and open to the public.
Participants are asked to bring their own water, a folding chair, and sunscreen or hat. During the presentation, Master Gardeners will install a rainwater harvesting system on-site. Participants will be able to see step-by-step how to install a rainwater harvesting system of their own. Handouts will also be given, and a list of resources provided.
Before the installation, a short presentation on the benefits of using a catchment system will be given. Since the class will be observing the actual installation of the system, you can ask questions along the way. Expect to stay until the installation is complete, which may take up to four hours.
Because the opening of the Harvest Garden was interrupted due to COVID, this is the first class open to the public to be held there. The Harvest Garden is a demonstration/educational garden for growing vegetables, herbs, berries, fruit trees, and grapes. It also has a hoop house within the fenced area, and an area for growing flowers for cutting.
If you are interested in learning how to install a rainwater catchment system, there will be no better way to learn than to see it come together right before your eyes. Be aware there may be another event going on in the Complex. Look for the hoop house to the south of the main parking lot. Let those collecting fees know you are attending the Master Gardener class and you will be allowed to enter without paying for parking.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
