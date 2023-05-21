Henderson County Master Gardener Association was honored to have been one of only eleven counties in the state of Texas recognized for one of its projects during the recent Texas Master Gardener Conference.
Three Master Gardeners were asked to speak about HCMGA’s Harvest Garden. The Harvest Garden is a demonstration garden designed to show how to grow herbs, vegetables, fruits, and grapes. It also has a rainwater catchment system, a cutting garden, and a keyhole garden.
The three Master Gardeners representing HCMGA were Susan Skommesa, President, and John Maloch and Sherry Sorrell, Harvest Garden project Co-Chairs. Slides of the Harvest Garden were played throughout the conference, and Skommesa was interviewed. She answered questions from participants across the state on the construction, maintenance, and outreach of the Harvest Garden.
Especially interesting to state participants was the way HCMGA Harvest Garden is open to the public and the educational presentations offered there. In addition to answering questions, Skommesa relayed two humorous stories of moments with children visiting the garden with their parents, showing that all ages enjoy gardening and eating.
Spencer Perkins, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for Henderson County, proposed the construction of the Harvest Garden in 2018. Due to Covid closures, the Grand Opening of the Harvest Garden was delayed until 2022. Since that time, HCMGA has hosted numerous teaching demonstrations at the Harvest Garden throughout the growing seasons. These demonstrations are open to the public.
Through the years, HCMGA has won numerous awards given by the Texas Master Gardener Association, but this is the first time HCMGA has been asked to speak to the state-wide assembly during the annual Texas Master Gardener Conference. The eleven counties recognized for outstanding projects were: Bell, Bexar, Concho Valley, Dallas, Fort Bend, Henderson, Lake Granbury, McLennan, Tarrant, Travis, and Victoria.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
