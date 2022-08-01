Leadwort (Ceratostigma plumbaginoides) has one of the most unflattering common names, especially for such a lovely plant. Besides having a bad name, leadwort has three other qualities which are not ideal. First, it is deciduous and comes out late in the spring. Second, it is a slow spreader. And third, it is not always easy to find.
I wish more plant nurseries carried leadwort because it has a lot more good qualities than bad ones. Being a slow spreader can be an asset in ground covers. This means you may need to purchase more in order to plant them closer together, but you will not have to worry about it taking over where you do not want it to since it will be easier to control.
Although I prefer evergreen ground covers, you may not have a preference, so having a spot with no green in winter may not bother you, or it may be what you’re looking for. And the name, although not the prettiest, is easy enough to remember.
Despite those flaws, leadwort is an exceptional ground cover, mostly because of is its blue flowers. They are sometimes described as electric because the blue is so bright. This makes the flowers, although small, easy to see from a distance. They do not bloom in mass; instead, the flowers are dotted along the foliage. But the blue is so bright, it is still charming.
The flowers are a true blue, not a purple masquerading as blue, like many plants which are called blue. The color also goes well with just about any other flower color. Leadwort blooms sporadically throughout summer and into fall. Adding extra interest in fall, its green leaves take on a reddish hue before it goes dormant. A perennial, it returns year after year.
Leadwort will grow in part shade or full sun, although it appreciates some shade in late afternoon. Underplant it with spring bulbs so you will have some early spring color before its leaves emerge. Considered deer resistant, it tolerates a wide variety of soils, and is drought resistant once established.
What if you can not find the perfect place for it in your garden? Grow it in containers, where it will spill over the edges. No matter where you place it, you’ll be sure to fall in love with this easy-care plant with bright blue flowers.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.