Daffodils in East Texas are easy to grow and most reliably return, unlike tulips or some other spring bulbs. For years, I refused to grow daffodils because I did not like the way they looked. I learned it all depends upon how you grow them.
You can plant them in pots for a cheerful burst of color, a fun accent, or even as an annual. They can be lined along a driveway or in flower beds. They can be placed under trees. You can also add other spring-blooming plants alongside them, such as creeping phlox or muscari. Or, you can scatter them throughout your garden.
If you do not care for yellow, there are white daffodils. There are even pink and peach-colored daffodils now.
For years, I thought it was the jarring yellow which bothered me about daffodils. But I was wrong. I finally figured it out when I visited my great-grandmother’s house when the daffodils were in full bloom. They were not confined to a small space. They had naturalized. The blooms wandered all over her yard and into the adjoining pasture. Some had escaped and bloomed along the road, like breadcrumbs leading to her house.
That is how I wanted my daffodils to bloom—abundantly and freely, outside of borders. So, I started adding them to my yard, not in the flower beds. Now their bright yellow blooms make me happy because they grow the way I had always seen daffodils growing as a child. It is the way I personally believe daffodils should be grown.
Of course, everyone has garden memories which sway their opinions on plants. You may believe daffodils should be corralled. You may like them best in pots, in a line, or staggered among other plantings.
The beauty of daffodils is there is not a wrong way to grow them. Once you have decided how you want to see these flowers which proclaim spring is near, grow an abundance of them. They will cheer you this year, trigger memories of years past, and maybe even determine how future generations grow daffodils in years to come.
