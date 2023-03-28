Have you heard of Texas Frog fruit, Turkey Tangle, Matchhead or Fogfruit? It is native to the United States and can be found everywhere in the southern half. It is an excellent low maintenance ground cover that can withstand both drought and flooding. However, it is aggressive and can overtake gardens due to its fast growth rate. Many consider this plant to be a weed since it is known to invade lawns, however that is what makes this a perfect groundcover. It is also good for containers and hanging baskets.
And it has nothing to do with frogs. Frog fruit was originally called “FOG” fruit. Apparently, in the Middle Ages, farmers would call low growing plants that took over their freshly hayed field “fog fruit.” Over time the name transitioned from “fog“ to “frog.”
The general name for low growing plants was given to Phyla nodiflora. Phyla is the Greek word meaning clan or tribe, and refers to the tiny clustered flowers and the spreading mat-like growth. Frog fruit is part of the Verbena family of plants. It is a semi-evergreen perennial producing dainty white and purple flowers from spring to fall. Foliage is dense and green. It remains green throughout most seasons but will go dormant in winter, losing its leaves. It will grow to about six inches tall at maturity, with a spread of four feet.
Frog fruit tolerates a variety of conditions but does best in full sun to partial shade. It requires regular watering until it is established, but after that water about once a week. It does not have a soil preference. It can tolerate walking on. Mow it after it flowers.
Frog fruit will also bring your yard alive with pollinators. From bees to wasps, to butterflies and hummingbirds, it will come alive with action. It is used by butterflies to lay their eggs and feed their caterpillars. It is the host plant for three different butterfly species: Phaon Crescent, White Peacock and the Common Buckeye.
Frog fruit is everything a garden or lawn could ask for. It is a shallow-rooted herbaceous perennial plant that is well adapted to normal rainfall. It tolerates a variety of soils including alkaline. It can grow along the roadside in blistering sun and hard rocky soil. And yet, it is totally beneficial as a native plant for pollinators providing nature and nurture alike. Ahhh! The wonders of Frog fruit!
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
