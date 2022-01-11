How do you get your gardening fix when it’s too rainy or cold to go outside? I grab a book. No matter what type of reader you are, there is a gardening book which will keep you entertained for hours.
Do you like biographies? Choose a book on a famous designer or plantsman. History is another subject which may come into play when you read works about gardens or gardeners from the past.
Looking to renew your landscape? There are an unlimited number of landscaping guides. Some even have plans included in them which you may want to use. Some are tailored to certain climates, however, so be careful when choosing these books. Look for those that suggest plants which will grow well in our area.
Perhaps you are a collector of certain plants. You can find books which will tell you how to grow the plants, books on the history of the plant’s cultivation, and books with photos of rare plants. Even if you do not collect certain plants, you can gain inspiration through coffee table-type books with beautiful photos for you to reimagine using in your own garden.
Vegetable gardeners are not overlooked. You can find publications about certain vegetables or just on general vegetable gardening. Fruit trees are another subject you may wish to buy a book about. And since pruning is often a confusing art to acquire, you may wish to buy a reference or two which covers the basics of pruning.
Other books you may wish to collect might cover colors combinations or companion plantings. There are volumes specifically on only annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, succulents, ground covers, or houseplants.
Even if you prefer reading fiction, you can find novels which weave their stories around a garden setting. So, if you want to be immersed in gardening without going into the garden, just pick up a book. The best part of all is when the weather is nice, you can go outside and sit in the garden and read at the same time — a double delight.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s “Learn at the Library” series scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, and the second Tuesday of each month, has been cancelled until further notice. There will be a free tree giveaway on Friday, Jan. 14. Call the number below for more information.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
