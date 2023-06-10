Both new and experienced gardeners appreciate a plant that reliably returns, blooms in abundance, and is available in a variety of colors. Daylilies fit that description. If there is a blank spot in your garden, consider filling it with daylilies.
How do you buy daylilies? They are easy to purchase. Several companies offer daylilies through mail. You can spend more and purchase large tubers or pinch pennies and receive small starts. One of the most pleasing ways to purchase daylilies, though, is in person. There are several dayliliy farms in East Texas. Take a day or a long weekend to visit one or all of them. There, you will be able to see the plants blooming in person. You may come away with daylilies you would have never known existed just by looking through catalogs. Seeing them in person will also let you see their colors, patterns, and heights.
There are several terms used to describe the various descriptions of daylilies. My favorite term is diamond dusted. Just the words evoke beauty. If the misting on the petals sparkle yellow, it is called gold dusted instead. If the edges are a different color, they are picoteed. Polytone means the flower has three or more colors.
You will also find daylily blooms in a variety of forms. Spiders have petals which are long and narrow. There are star-shaped, triangular, and circular forms. There are singles, doubles, and flat. There is even a multiform category for daylilies that are a mix of more than one form. None of that really matters to gardeners that only want to add a beautiful flower to their garden. What matters is that the flower appeals to you. The only drawback of buying in person is the problem of buying too many. But can anyone really have too many daylilies? Many gardeners will say no.
If you want a dazzling display in your garden, you can not go wrong with daylilies.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.