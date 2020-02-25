Within the next few weeks, the hummingbirds will be migrating northward and flying through East Texas. It is time to prepare hummingbird feeders to attract them. Crossvine (Bignonia capreoleta) will also attract them to your garden.
Crossvine is native to East Texas. It blooms each spring, timed just right for the annual hummingbird migration. Its blooms are a bright signal to the birds flying overhead, beckoning them to stop and stay. It would seem the crossvine was made just for the hummingbirds, as it blooms again in autumn, when the hummingbirds start their return migration southward.
In the summer and winter months, crossvine stays evergreen, a beautiful backdrop to other plants. Crossvine has tendrils that will grab onto its surfaces, allowing it to climb without having to be tied. It will climb walls, fences, or trees. Look around your garden to locate the perfect place to grow a stunning spring display. It will grow in full sun to part shade, although blooms will be sparser in shade.
Even though crossvine blooms are similar to trumpet vine (Campsis radicans), crossvine is much more mannerly. Unlike trumpet vine, crossvine does not send out suckers and does not seed aggressively. Most people grow trumpet vine because it attracts hummingbirds, but crossvine is a better alternative.
Crossvine blooms are generally two-toned, with its throat yellow and its petals either red to dark orange, making it look bright orange from a distance. If you are lucky, you may be able to find a crossvine that blooms with the opposite coloring - a red throat with yellow petals.
It grows in sand or clay, so feel free to plant it where you like. Then, sit back and enjoy the blooms and the hummingbirds it attracts.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
