When I first started gardening, I was gifted some cannas. I had not considered cannas before that time, but now, I would not be without at least one section of my garden filled with these carefree plants.
Although cannas go dormant during the winter, they come back each spring and bloom in summer. Some have gorgeous red or black foliage. Some even have striped leaves in various colors. So, when you are choosing a canna, think how they will look when not in bloom as well as when the flower appears on the top of its stalk.
The good thing about cannas is you can find almost any color of bloom you want. While many cannas are tall, there are dwarf cannas, too, so you they can go in the front of the flower bed as well as the back.
With tropical-looking foliage, cannas bring a piece of paradise to any landscape. To keep the lush look going, pair them with African iris (Dietes), angel trumpets (Brugmansia), crocosmia, dwarf palmetto (Sabal minor), esperanza, hardy banana (Musa basjoo), hardy hibiscus, ornamental ginger, or windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei). Of course, there are also numerous tropical annuals you can choose from for even more color and interest. Tuck them into bare spots or use them to fill pots to overflowing.
Cannas do like to be kept well-watered, so do not be stingy with the irrigation. Otherwise, you may find cannas to be one of the easiest plants to grow, needing very little care. However, the foliage needs to be cut back when the weather turns cold so canna leaf roller caterpillars do not have a place to overwinter.
Cannas will multiply, so over the years, you will be able to share some of yours with other gardeners. Trust me, they will appreciate a plant that is so carefree.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
