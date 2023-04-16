Do you have an acquaintanceship you would like to see bloom into friendship? Or do you have a friend you would like to grow closer to? Every spring, I am reminded of one particular friend because my byzantine glads (Gladiolus communis subsp. byzantinus) start to bloom. Also known as sword lilies, mine were given to me by a friend who shared hers just because she had some extra to give.
My byzantine glads have given me much joy over the years. Their bright color entices bees and, unlike tall gladiolas, they stay short enough not to need staking, only growing one to two feet tall. The magenta flowers stand out in the garden and their foliage stays upright so they are lovely to look even when not yet in flower. To enjoy them even more, cut some of the flowers to bring indoors.
Native to the Mediterranean, byzantine glads grow well in East Texas, and will return year after year, slowly multiplying. They are both rabbit and deer resistant. Grow in full sun with soil that drains well. Like daffodils, let the leaves yellow before cutting off. If you want to divide them, they are best planted in fall.
Byzantine glads are considered ‘pass-along’ plants, so named because they get passed from one gardener to the next. While you can sometimes find these for purchase, they are not always easy to find. The easiest way to get them is through a friend. Then you, too, can think of your friend each spring when they bloom.
I have several plants in my garden which remind me of the friends who gave them to me. They are a nice remembrance every year. So, even if you do not have byzantine glads, consider passing along a plant to a friend anyway. Give away extra when you divide plants or bulbs, or buy some to share when you purchase plants. The recipient will think of you for years to come. And they will always consider you a friend.
If you are looking to meet others who have the same gardening hobby, come to Henderson County Master Gardener’s Library Series presentation on Butterfly Gardens on Wednesday, April 12, 12:00 noon, at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. The presentation is free and open to the public, and you just might find a new friend.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
