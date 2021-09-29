Autumn has officially begun, and the plants seem to have taken notice of the calendar. ‘Autumn Joy’ sedum is blooming, with large, fluffy, pink heads which blend beautifully with purple asters. Grasses are pushing out plumes, whether they are pink, white, straight up, or flopping over.
Shorter days prompt many plants to flaunt another flush of flowers. Roses, cannas, Mexican petunias, and lantana are filled with blooms. In the muted tones of fall, leaves drop from the trees to kiss the ground. One of the joys of driving in autumn is having leaves float down like snow to meet the car, then rush across the windshield.
Butterflies stop to load up on nectar found in salvias, Gregg’s mistflower, and pavonia. Hummingbirds congregate at the pointed blooms on Turk’s cap. Spider lilies, oxblood lilies, and other fall-blooming bulbs spring from the ground, clothed in vivid colors and elaborate finery. After all, they waited an entire year to show off.
Chrysanthemums are in full bud and will soon be a ball of color. Since they come in so many varieties, choose wisely. They are perennial and will return and increase year after year.
With the arrival of cooler weather, more time can be spent in the garden enjoying its beauty. The gardener can also safely work longer hours than when summer’s heat is bearing down.
Vegetable gardeners have started on their fall gardens, and are looking forward to planting more seeds in weeks to come. Harvesting during the winter is common in East Texas if the right plants are selected. Many gardeners prefer being outside in brisk weather dressed in a jacket instead of sweating in shorts while harvesting summer’s bounty.
Autumn has long been my favorite season, and I am reminded each year why that is the case. After summer’s sweltering weather, it’s refreshing to have cooler temperatures. Whether you are working outside or just enjoying nature, take the time to savor all of autumn’s joys.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
