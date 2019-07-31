Henderson County Master Gardener Association will present Chris Wiesinger, author of The Bulb Hunter, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Senior Citizens’ Building, 3344 TX Hwy E 31, Athens.
This presentation is a part of HCMGA’s Summer Series.
The Summer Series is a series of presentations given by experts in their field. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Wiesinger is the owner of Southern Bulb Company. As a collector of heirloom bulbs, Wiesinger has spoken nationally to nursery groups, garden clubs, cemetery preservation organizations, and small business associations. He has been featured in the New York Times, Southern Living, and House and Garden. He co-authored, with Cherie Foster Colburn, Heirloom Bulbs for Today.
Heirloom bulbs are beautiful. But what makes them unique is that they are survivors. Not necessarily native to the area in which they are grown, heirlooms have nonetheless thrived for generations. While some heirloom bulb species have been documented from the 1500s, some are listed as recent as the 1950s. These bulbs withstand our climate while showing off beautiful blooms, coming back year after year without special care. These are bulbs your grandparents may have grown. They are hardy and reliable, often outliving the gardener, continuing to bloom through years of neglect.
After the presentation, Wiesinger will be selling his book, The Bulb Hunter.
He will also have a limited number of heirloom bulbs for purchase. You will not want to miss this exciting presentation about growing something in your garden which may continue to bloom throughout your life (and beyond) without special care.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
