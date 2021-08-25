I have sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora) growing up an arbor at the entrance to a portion of my garden. This clematis is in full bloom right now.
It looks beautiful throughout the year with its green leaves draped over the top of the arbor, but in full bloom, it is enchanting. Adding to its charm is its sweet scent which wafts down as I pass underneath.
Unlike many clematis, this plant Is not shy. It grows to 30 feet, so be certain you place it where it can sprawl. It blooms on new wood, so it is recommended that you cut it each year. Depending on where you place it, it can be cut back as low as 12 inches to the ground.
If you plant it along a fence line, you will need to keep it in check so it does not overwhelm nearby shrubs. If left alone, it will even sprawl along the ground.
As lovely as it is in bloom, there are some qualities about this particular plant which you need to be aware of before you add it to your garden. Native to Japan, this plant will seed itself, and is listed as invasive in several states, although not in Texas. Still, I have seen it growing wild by the side of a road. It is usually not noticed until it begins to bloom.
If having unwanted plants sprouting here and there is something that worries you, instead of planting sweet autumn clematis, try woodbine (C. virginiana). Woodbine is a U.S. native. The two look very similar in bloom, although you will notice a difference in the leaves.
Should you grow sweet autumn clematis, remember to bring some of its beauty indoors. The blooms are said to last for some time, so they would be good to include in a vase of cut flowers. It would also be the perfect addition to a bridal bouquet.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.