To honor the memory of Lana Joy, her parents have created a foundation that helps people in need, and they will be hosting a black-tie masquerade ball fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at CR Legacy in Gun Barrel City.
Lana Joy’s mother, Heather Hanes, says that the unexpected loss of their daughter at five-years-old was devastating. After a severe bout of croup took Lana Joy’s life, they decided to start the Learning with Lana Joy Foundation as she says they “would like to build relationships around courage and strength and joy in our community because that is exactly what Lana would have wanted to do.”
The Foundation’s goal is to help provide needed items for children during the school year and Lana’s grandmother, Terri Vincent says that so far this last year they helped provide school supplies, books, and clothing for the community of Tool.
Last fall, the Foundation was able to provide two classes at Tool Elementary with a book for each child from the Scholastic Book Fair and they committed to seven children on the Angel Tree list.
There are still tickets available to the masquerade ball which will be a formal event with masquerade masks encouraged. The evening will feature a prime rib dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and a photographer.
Tickets are $100 per person or $700 for a table seating eight. For more information, call 903-802-4825 or visit Learning With Lana Joy Foundation on Facebook.
