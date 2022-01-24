Masons to host blood drive

Blood is in short supply, and much needed in East Texas. Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Athens Masonic Lodge's parking lot at 2030 E. Corsicana St.
The Masons will be cooking sliders, free for those who donate. Door prizes will be given out to names selected from all who buy BBQ tickets.
Carter Blood Care has committed a donation bus for this drive, as well as several apheresis (double-red) donation stations inside the Lodge. The blood collected will go to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
This is on-going effort of the Athens Masonic Lodge and Carter Blood Care. At the Fall Blood Drive this past October, they collected 37 pints of blood. The goal this February is 40 pints.
"That can only happen if the Athens community unites their efforts and, literally rolls up their sleeves," said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “Giving blood is giving the gift of life.”
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
