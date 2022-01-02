From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 joined with others placing wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Athens Cemetery. Approximately 100 people showed up to pay tribute to those who have made it possible for us to celebrate the holidays. Wreaths Across America organized the event.
The Athens Masonic lodge began the tribute weeks earlier, when they voted to contribute $500 to the cause. This is the first year the Lodge has participated in the wreath laying. The Lodge has already begun discussions on participating again in 2022.
“Honoring and passing the history and memory of these veterans to the children, so they can do the same for their children, is the point of this,” said Michael Burton, Lodge Secretary.
“It was very rewarding seeing how many young people took part in the ceremony.”
There are approximately 1,000 veterans buried in the Athens Cemetery. The earliest is a veteran from the Cherokee War, fought while Texas was an independent country.
To contribute to Wreaths Across America, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
