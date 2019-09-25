Athens, Texas: Athens Masonic Lodge #165 has partnered with the Athens High School Culinary Arts Class. The AHS Culinary Arts Class will prepare a dinner for the Masons’ stated meeting each month. The Masons pay the Culinary Arts Class for the food, and provide a real-life food service situation in which the students can demonstrate what they have learned.
The Culinary Arts Program at Athens High School explores careers in food service, and expands on the basic skills and knowledge needed for success in the food service industry. Areas of study include successful customer relations, preparing and serving safe food, preventing accidents and injuries, kitchen basics, food-service equipment, nutrition, and preparing for a successful career. Culinary Arts uses the Pro-Start curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association and the Food-Service Prep Curriculum developed by the Texas Restaurant Association as part of the school-to-career approach to learning. As Students progress through the Program they learn and practice culinary skills and use commercial food service equipment to prepare food for class projects and banquet functions.
The first two dinners provided by the class received rave reviews from the Masons. “This is one of the best meals we have ever had” commented Larry LoBello, Worshipful Master of the Lodge. “The food is fantastic. And, this gives the kids a chance to practice what they are learning” said Daniel Hunt, Junior Deacon of the Lodge.
Blu Nicholson, Senior Steward of the Lodge, made the agreement with the Culinary Class. The Senior Steward is responsible for preparing the meal at all stated meetings, and some called meetings. “The Athens Masonic Lodge is thrilled to provide the students a place to cultivate their Culinary skills, and look forward to a successful relationship with the Program” said Nicholson.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
