Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter Bloodcare for their semi-annual blood drive at Brookshire's Saturday, Aug. 24.
The blood collected will go to replenish supplies that have been severely depleted due to lack of donations and the El Paso mass shooting. Carter Bloodcare sent much of their on-hand blood supply to El Paso to assist with the needs of the recovering victims. “At one point recently, we were down to a one-day supply in East Texas” said Belinda Murphy, blood drive coordinator for Carter Bloodcare.
The blood drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Brookshire's parking lot at 807 East Tyler Street. The Masons will be cooking slider hamburgers, with chips and a beverage free for all who come and try to give blood. Everyone who gives blood will receive a Carter Bloodcare t-shirt.
This is the fifth year for the Athens Masonic Lodge to host its semi-annual blood drive. Last year, they collected 31 units of blood. The goal this year is 30 units. "We need everyone to come out and at least get screened to donate" said Daniel Hunt, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. Hunt said, “Help us beat our goal. Except in an emergency situation, like that recently in El Paso, all blood donations here in East Texas stay in East Texas.”
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a mens fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
