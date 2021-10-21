Saturday was a beautiful day in Athens, in more ways that just the weather. Athens Masonic Lodge #165 hosted Carter Blood Center for a successful blood drive at the lodge at 2030 East Corsicana Street. The blood collected will go to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
The blood drive began at 9 a.m. and ran through 4 p.m. The blood donation bus was parked in the parking lot for whole blood donations, while 4 stations were set up inside the lodge room for Apheresis. In Apheresis, the blood is removed from the donor, separated into red cells, white cells, and plasma, and the white cells and plasma are returned to the donor. Seventeen units of whole blood were donated in addition to 20 units of red blood cells.
The Athens Masonic Lodge’s works often with Carter Blood Care to host blood drives for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital. The blood is desperately needed, as supplies in East Texas are critically low, "This blood drive was an absolute success, with 37 units donated" said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “The Masonic Lodge blood drives have collected a total of 468 units of blood since September 2018, benefiting approximately 1,400 patients.”
In addition to the blood drive, the Masons hosted a BBQ dinner and open house. Many local residents stopped by to tour the lodge and learn about Masonry. Marcus Ekhart, the lodge master pit boss, prepared pulled pork, sausage and smoked turkey, as well as baked beans and potato salad. The food was sold out by 6:00pm.
Several local businesses sponsored the BBQ and blood drive. Among the sponsors were Rick’s Reload It, Spencer Hardware, Come and Take It, Purity Salon, Athens Brewery, Kevin and Jeanean Lilly’s McDonald’s, Charlie Bullock, Tyler Power Equipment, Purity Salon, Athens Jazzercize, and Jeff Almrud. Each donated door prizes that were drawn from those who purchased the BBQ dinner.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
