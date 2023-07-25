From Staff Reports
Athens, Texas: A blood donation gives the gift of life. Saturday, July 29, 2023 is your chance to give that gift. Carter BloodCare and Athens Masonic Lodge #165 have teamed up again for a blood drive to be held at the Lodge.
Carter Blood Care has again committed a donation bus for this drive, as well as several apheresis (double-red) donation stations that will be set up inside the Lodge. The blood collected will be dedicated to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
The blood drive will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Athens Masonic Lodge located at 2030 East Corsicana Street in Athens, next to Nelson Propane. The Masons will be cooking hamburgers, free for those who donate. And, Carter will be providing a Texas-themed beach towel to all who donate.
You can schedule a time for your donation to make the process go smoother by going to https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134625. Carter BloodCare has a convenient smart phone app available on iPhone or Android phones to make the check-in process faster, too. Go to the App Store or Play Store and search “Carter BloodCare QuickScreen”. With that app, you can complete the pre-check-in questionnaire on the day of the blood drive prior to coming to the Lodge.
This is an on-going effort of the Athens Masonic Lodge and Carter Blood Care. At the Spring Blood Drive this past March, 57 units of blood were collected. That is the largest amount ever collected at a Masonic Blood Drive. The goal this July is 62 pints. "The citizens of Athens and the surrounding area continually impress us by the number of people who show up to donate blood" said Garrett Smith, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “The blood goes to help those in need, and the community can help us reach our new goal. Come donate, enjoy some burgers, and get a free beach towel.”
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
