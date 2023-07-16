From Staff Reports
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 exists as a fraternal organization to support and enrich the greater Athens community and they accomplish this through performing acts of service and raising money to donate to community organizations.
Most recently, the Masons fulfilled this mission by donating $500 to Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center in Athens as well as donating $500 to the Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
The Masons held its First Annual Masonic Motor-Con vehicle show as part of the 91st
Annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion in May. The show was a huge success, with over 50 vehicles taking part.
Admission was free for spectators, but entrants paid a fee to enter their vehicles in the show. The Masons also sold hamburger meals and tee shirts. Spectators could also buy tickets to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Maggie’s House, which is part of the Henderson County Help Center, provides counseling and forensic interviews for children who have been victims of abuse. The Help Center provides many services to economically disadvantaged residents of the county.
The Scottish Rite Hospital provides medical treatment for children at no charge to the parents. The hospital also provides many services to these children, such as prosthetic devices, rehab, and other services.
Masonic Motor-Con 2024 will take place on April 20, 2024, as part of the 92nd Annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion. A tentative rain date for Motor-Con 2024 is Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
