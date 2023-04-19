The Gun Barrel City-Athens Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls are having a Rummage Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Athens Masonic Lodge (2030 US Hwy 175 East in Athens). Come on out and find you a good deal!
Masonic Youth to host Rummage Sale
- From Staff Reports
