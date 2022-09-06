Join the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls for a Princess Tea Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 at 402 Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City. Dress up like your favorite princess or wear any dress that makes you feel like one.
There will be games, activities, prizes, and light refreshments. Please RSVP to Donna Dean at ddean45@hotmail.com
Rainbow welcomes girls between the ages of 11 and 20, regardless of race or religious background. Pledge Group is available for girls ages 7 to 10.
