The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls installed new officers on July 10.
Emily Currey was installed as Worthy Advisor. She is also a Junior Member of the Grand Executive Committee for the Grand Assembly of Texas. Her theme for this term is "Texas—the Lone Star State." Her motto is “Don’t Mess With Texas.” Her colors are Bravery Red, Pure White, and Loyal Blue; her flower is the Bluebonnet and the Yellow Rose of Texas; her mascots are the Texas Longhorn, the Nine-Banded Armadillo, and the Monarch Butterfly;” her song is “Texas” by George Strait; her Emblems are Texas Sunsets and Sunrises; and her scripture is “Greater love has no man than this, than he who lays down his life for his friends.”– John 15:13. Her officers for this term will be: Rylie Morton (Love) and Megan Oliver (Religion). Mrs. Tonya Currey is Mother Advisor. Emily’s sister, Ms. Carrie Currey (Past Grand Confidential Observer), was Installing Officer.
Following the Installation Ceremonies and lunch in the Banquet Hall, Danny Brown was installed as Worshipful Master of the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge. Currey performed the Gavel Ceremony for the Worshipful Master, and she and Megan Oliver presented him with a framed lambskin apron on behalf of the Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls Assembly.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10. Please contact Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 or Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
