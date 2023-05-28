The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges had fun creating and delivering May Day Baskets for shut-ins on Saturday, May 20. The delivery of the baskets is a surprise, and the recipients’ smiles are a delight. Making and distributing the baskets to those who need a little cheer has become a tradition for the girls in May each year.
The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges recently moved into the Athens Lodge. And we are looking for new members.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or Mrs. Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Athens Masons and Eastern Star Chapter at 2030 US Hwy 175 E in Athens.
