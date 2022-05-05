The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges had fun creating and delivering May Day Baskets for shut-ins April 30. The delivery of the baskets is a surprise, and the recipients’ smiles are a delight. Making and distributing the baskets to those who need a little cheer has become a tradition for the girls around May 1 each year.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
