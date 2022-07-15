The Gun Barrel City Assembly #369 Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls participated in the installation of officers for the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge #1431 Saturday, July 9 in Gun Barrel City.
Crissy Ray, Pledge Sister, presented the incoming Worshipful Master, Thomas Riddle, with a framed miniature lambskin apron. Following the Installation Ceremony, refreshments were enjoyed in the dining room.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls recently returned from their annual Grand Assembly in Waco, where they were recognized for their service to the community, the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, and their sponsoring fraternal bodies.
Emily Currey was awarded her nine-year membership charm. Rylie Morton and Megan Oliver served as Pages during the sessions.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats.
Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Assembly Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
