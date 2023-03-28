The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls hosted the Dallas Area Rainbow University March 18 at the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge. Rainbow University is a full day’s opportunity for further instruction in their ritualistic floor work as well as fellowship with other Rainbow Girls in the area and around the state.
After a morning of intense study and instruction, the girls were treated to a delicious brisket sandwich lunch with all the fixings and a variety of cookies for dessert. Table decorations were stars, planets, spaceships, and alien creatures with silver and purple table covers to match the emblems and colors of Bailey Arrington's (Grand Worthy Advisor) term this year. Following lunch, the girls enjoyed the beautiful spring day with some corn hole and other outdoor games, as well as learning a new fun song. To complete the day, after attendance and achievement reports, the girls sang "My Rainbow"--their state song--and said their goodbyes until our next area or statewide event.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 or Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
