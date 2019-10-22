Masonic Youth donate water to Gun Barrel City fire department
The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls donated cases of bottled water to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 19. The girls noted how much they appreciate the firemen's service to our community, and look forward to future projects honoring them. Saturday was a busy day for the girls. Besides delivering the water, they honored their Masonic sponsors by cleaning the Lodge and cleaning the roadside nearby.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or Mrs. Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.