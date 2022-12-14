The Dallas Area Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges attended a Tree Decorating Party Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
The girls decorated their tree in the theme of the Grand Worthy Advisor, Bailey Arrington—“I Belong Among the Stars”—with lots of stars and “planets.”
Then Sunday, Dec. 4, the girls attended a Christmas Tea honoring their state officers. They were entertained with Christmas music from Bailey Arrington, and even Santa dropped in to visit. The room was decorated with not only the tree they decorated in November, but also filled with bright red Poinsettia plants. The Dallas Area Rainbow Girls sell these plants each year to raise money for the Scottish Rite Hospital and to decorate the hospital for the holidays.
The girls continued to celebrate the season as they participated in the Gun Barrel City Christmas Parade this year, and then they held their Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 10. After their meeting, they played games, exchanged gifts, had yummy Christmas refreshments, and then signed and delivered Christmas greeting cards to the residents of the Cedar Creek Lodge Assisted Living.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
