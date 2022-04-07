The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls attended church together at the Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church in Tool April 3, to celebrate the founding of their order – Rainbow Sunday.
The Rainbow Assembly was represented by two Rainbow Girls, their family members, and Advisory Board members. Following the service, the group enjoyed lunch together. On April 6, the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is celebrating their 100th year.
This is a busy month for the Rainbow Girls as they start preparation to attend their State Conference in Waco in June. The girls are working on their competitions as well as raising money to cover the expense of attending.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats.
Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or Mrs. Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
