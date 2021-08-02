The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls assisted with the Masonic-sponsored Carter Blood Drive July 17 at the Walmart in Gun Barrel City.
They distributed information cards and answered questions about their organization. The Masons are particularly thankful to the Walmart management for their cooperation and help in coordinating this effort.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
Please contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
