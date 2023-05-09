The Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion is a much-anticipated festival held each Spring. This year will be the 92nd annual fiddle competition and it promises to be bigger and better than ever with one of the new events being the Masonic Motor-Con 2023.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting a car show like no other car show. There will be cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, Jeeps, motorcycles, race cars, and tractors on display in the parking lot behind The Texan Theater.
There will be first through third-place awards given in each category. In addition, there will be an award for the Athens Lodge Choice, Elder Dodge Sponsor’s Choice, People’s Choice, and a Best of Show Trophy.
For the People’s Choice award, show visitors will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to vote for $1 each and there will be creative bulk purchase discounts. This is a vote where voters are encouraged to vote early and often.
In addition to the Masonic Motor-Con, the Masons will be selling hamburgers, chips, and drinks combos for $10 at the show. Also, County Commissioner Scott Tuley has agreed to provide DJ services, playing festive music and he might even take requests. Car show t-shirts will be available for purchase.
The car show begins at 9 a.m. and entry is free. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and the car show will conclude at 4 p.m.
The Motor-Con is sponsored by Sky School of East Texas. Other sponsors of the Masonic Motor-Con include Athens Screen Printing, Elder Dodge, O’Brien Steel & Supply, Steve Grant Real Estate, DayOne Insurance Group, Athens Welding, Cowboy Headquarters, AM&PM Alarm, Dr. D. Matthew Allen DPM, Vermeer Ag East Texas, Order of the Eastern Star, Majestic Wrecker, Athens Tractor & Equipment, First State Bank, Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, Taylor Insurance Solutions, Cole Air Conditioning, Brinson Ford, Bacon Auto Ranch, Sherwin-Williams, Tidmore Building LLC, Come and Take It, Smith Lumber, 4N Trucking, and TX Autoworks.
All proceeds from the show will be split between the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Maggie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Athens Masonic Lodge Charitable Fund.
Entry of a vehicle in the show costs $30. The owner of each vehicle entered in the show will
receive a car show t-shirt, a free hamburger meal, a car show dash plaque, and many other goodies.
If you are interested in entering a vehicle in the show or know someone who has a vehicle that should be in the show, please contact the Masons at masonicmotorcon@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/masonicmotorcon2023. You can also text Daniel Hunt at 817-913-5044 or Blu Nicholson at 936-222-1223 for more information. The Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area and has been active in Athens since 1854.
