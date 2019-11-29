The Cedar Creek Lake Masons and all their appendant bodies hosted a successful Community Thanksgiving Lunch and Open House Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Masons, Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, Commandery, Chapter, and Council all had a display table with information about their organizations. A delicious lunch was served of turkey and dressing, ham, and all the sides as well as desserts. The Open House gave guests the opportunity to visit with Lodge members and ask questions about their organizations.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20.
Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats.
Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. For more information about the Rainbow Girls, please contact Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 or Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 or visit txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.