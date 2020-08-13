LaPoynor Independent School District hosted a special board meeting Monday night to clear up confusion over the wording of COVID-19 policies and protocols posted on Facebook and on the district's website. The school board affirmed LPISD will follow the Governor’s mandate, which requires face coverings for children 10 and older. “My recommendation is going to be that each person gets a copy of the Governor’s executive order and they follow it,“ Superintendent James Young said. The Executive order Young is referring to was issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in July, stating “every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”
The Texas Education Agency requires schools to follow the Governor's mandate.
The confusion arose when the district's website stated, “Masks are important Personal Protective Equipment and will be provided to staff and students upon request.”
The district also issued a letter in July that stated, “No students will be prohibited from wearing a mask, and if you choose for your student to wear a mask, one will be available.
The words “if you choose” created concern for both staff and parents, leaving them to ask whether masks would be optional.
Young said he feels like the schools’ modifications have created a safe place for students and teachers.
Classes are set to resume Monday, Aug. 17. In addition to masks and health and safety protocols, temperatures will be screened.
Surveys were issued according to TEA recommendations that asked parents if they wanted their child to wear a mask, even if social distancing was not possible.
According to one LPISD official, around half of parents participated in the survey, with the majority saying they did not want masks. However, the majority of educators preferred them. The survey’s findings may be used to determine how to make more modifications and budgeting decisions to accommodate parental concerns and wishes. The variables are numerous and concerns broad. At minimum, the first part of the school year appears to be a learning process for all involved. Guidelines and protocols are changing before the ink dries. “If parents have any concerns, please come and talk to me. I would be happy to speak to anyone, anytime I am here,” Young said. The school district can be reached at 903-876-4057.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.