Henderson County United Way announces that it is now accepting applications for the Mary Waddell Memorial Scholarship. In honor of Mary Waddell, a local community builder and former Executive Secretary of the Henderson County United Way, the scholarship recognizes students passionate about volunteering and community service.
Henderson County United Way believes that students and all young people will play an essential role in shaping the world's future. By engaging with their community through volunteering, students can help build a more generous and caring society.
The scholarship is open to current TVCC undergraduates and high school seniors. Henderson County United Way will award up to $5,000 in scholarship to the winner. Applications can be submitted online at unitedwayhc.org. The deadline for submission is March 24, 2023.
Interviews will be conducted with all finalists. The winner will be announced on April 28, 2023.
About Henderson County United Way
Henderson County United Way’s core mission is to aid local agencies' health and human services agendas by engaging residents, corporate citizens, and other stakeholders in sustained collaborative efforts to strengthen and improve conditions in the Henderson County area. In support of this mission, Henderson County United Way seeks to help increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another. To learn more about Henderson County United Way, go to www.unitedwayhc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.