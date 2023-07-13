Mary Ann Perryman, active in Athens for decades dies

Mary Ann LaRue Perryman, who died last week at age 91, had a heart for service and a love for the community where she grew up and spent most of her life.
Perryman expressed that affection in Jan. 2000 when she received the Citizen of the Year Award at the Athens Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
“Athens is a wonderful place to live and I love you.” Perryman said.
Pam Burton, who presented the award capsulized Perryman’s value to her hometown.
“Her dedication, loyalty and community pride is overwhelming. She spends numerous hours each year promoting Athens,” Burton said.
Indeed the list of organizations and groups she served and often led would take many hours, indeed.
Perryman went to Athens Public Schools growing up and graduated with honors in 1949. After graduation Mary Ann attended Rollins College in Winter Park Florida and then transferred to the University of Texas where she lettered on the Swim Team and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She also attended Henderson County Community College and later received the distinguished Alumni Award.
Mary Ann married Wilburn C, “Bill” Perryman in 1951 and shared a devotion for their community. When Mary Ann’s father Eldred B. LaRue died in 1956 she and Bill founded and developed the retreat known as the Rainbo Club.
In a news story, Mary Ann explained,
“We arranged it so that you could not see another house from your lot, so that you could have the feeling of being there alone. Every house can see the lake.”
Perryman was a member of the Vestry at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. She was prominent in the Henderson County Historical Society and was appointed to the Henderson County Historical Commission. She was also appointed by Governor Bill Clements as a Commissioner for the Texas Historical Commission.
Another notable achievement of Bill and Mary Ann Perryman was co-founding the Clements Scout Reservation.
