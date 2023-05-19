The new officers of the Martin's Hundred Chapter, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, were installed Thursday, May 11 at the Tri-County Library in Mabank.
Tamara Mouliere facilitated the installation of President Carrie Woolverton, Vice President JoAnn Bowman, Chaplain/Librarian Rebecca Rosson, Treasurer Sherrie Archer, Secretary/Historian Patricia Thibodeau and Registrar Karen Hall.
The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is an organization of women, eighteen years of age or over, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the Original Colonies in the geographical area of the present United State of America. Our members are devoted to preserving the memory of those that settled in the United States of America prior to 1701.
To uphold and continue the values and ideals of our ancestors, our work is dedicated to the preservation of historic sites and records, promotion of heraldry and coats of arms, and support of charitable projects and education. Through these and many other activities, we acknowledge and honor those individuals whose enduring legacy of virtue, courage and patriotism formed this great nation.
The Martin's Hundred Chapter will hold its next meeting on 12 October 2023 in the Community Room of the Tri-County Library. If you are interested in joining or learning more about the wonderful organization, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com.
