Bishop Ruben Saenz, Jr. of the United Methodist North Texas Conference will preside over the chartering service as Market Street United Methodist Fellowship becomes Market Street United Methodist Church, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 112 W Mt. Vernon St., Mabank.
United Methodists from the region met together on Dec. 4, 2022 at a location on Market Street, Mabank, to discuss plans for a new United Methodist faith community. They have been temporarily worshipping at the Eustace United Methodist Church building with plans to acquire a larger home for their rapidly expanding congregation. Sunday School meets at 9 a.m., worship is at 10 a.m. Dr. Vic Casad is the interim pastor.
Rev. Cassie Wade, District Superintendent of the East District of the North Texas Conference, and other conference officials and guests will join Bishop Saenz for this historic event. All are welcome to join us for this special service of church chartering and worship.
