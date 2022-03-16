Most people go through a normal day without much thought as to what their kidneys are doing on the inside. For those with kidney disease, they are much more aware that their kidneys are not functioning properly.
March is National Kidney Month and 37 million American adults have Chronic Kidney Disease and one in three Americans are at an increased risk.
Kidneys filter your blood to remove waste and excess fluid to make urine. They also help control blood pressure and make hormones that your body needs to stay healthy.
CKD means the kidneys have been damaged by diabetes, high blood pressure, or other disorders. However, a few other conditions can cause CKD, such as abnormalities before birth, inherited or autoimmune diseases, and Glomerulonephritis.
An autoimmune disease is what caused owner of Jana’s Boutique on the square in Athens, Jana Normandin’s kidneys to begin to go into failure.
At the age of 11 she was having headaches and through a urine sample at the doctor, it was discovered that her kidneys only had 60% function due to an incredibly rare kidney disease, especially at her young age.
Jana’s kidneys were only decreasing in function at a rate of 2 to 3% per year until 2019 when she rapidly dropped from 24% to 10% kidney function. Dialysis treatment usually begins when someone is down to 15% use of their kidneys.
Dialysis is a treatment that filters and purifies the blood using a machine. In essence, the machine does the work that the kidneys would normally do on their own. Some patients undergo dialysis at a center, but Jana sleeps with her dialysis machine at home.
Overnight, Jana connects through a port in her stomach to “Roberta,” her robot kidney dialysis machine. She has nicknamed it as such because she has seven children and wanted to take some of the scariness out of the machine, which can be a little overwhelming with sounds, long cords, and boxes of dialysis liquid. Jana’s positive, always-on-the-go attitude is something to be admired, but dialysis is rather draining both physically and mentally on a person and their family.
Jana currently sits on two living donor lists, one in Texas and one in Louisiana, in hopes that someone will be a match to her. Living donor transplants have greater longevity for the recipient than those transplanted from a deceased donor.
Humans are born with two kidneys, each about the size of an adult fist. When someone donates through a living donation, the remaining kidney compensates for the loss through a process called compensatory hypertrophy and it basically becomes a “super” kidney with around 80% function for the donor and very few risks associated with donation.
The living donation process is a thoroughly vetted one that begins with an online questionnaire. Donors need to be over 18 and in general good physical and mental health. The recipient’s insurance covers the entire process for the donor and follow up visits as well.
There is an advocate team on the donor’s side, because they not only want to make sure the kidney recipient will respond well after surgery, but they want to make sure the donor will also respond well, too.
More than 100,000 people sit on the list waiting for a kidney, which is the organ in highest demand for transplants.
Jana is an ideal candidate to receive a transplant, as she has an almost 100% chance of accepting a kidney given her panel reactive antibody number of 0. She can also accept any O+ or O- blood types.
You may have an increased risk for kidney disease if you are older, have high blood pressure, diabetes, or family history, and some population groups have a higher risk.
If kidneys are struggling, some symptoms may include swelling appendages, painful or bloody urination, fatigue, and increased thirst. A urine sample at a general physical will show if there is any blood or protein in your kidneys that may cause concern.
If you are interested in more information about kidney disease or wish to donate to the double matched amounts this month, please visit the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
For more information on what it means to be a living donor, visit www.kidney.org/transplantation/livingdonors/general-information-living-donation.
If you are interested in seeing if you might qualify to be Jana’s living donor, please visit www.utswlivingdonor.org and when prompted, use “Jana Normandin.” If you have questions for Jana, please stop by the boutique after noon on Tuesday through Saturday.
