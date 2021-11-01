Despite a low anticipated turnout for the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 voters should find a nearby polling place open to cast their ballots.
The Henderson County Elections Office is giving voters a choice of any one of the 23 Vote Centers in which to participate. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the Athens area, they can use the Texan on East Tyler Street, Bethel Christian Church on County Road 3817, Athens First Baptist Church on South Carroll Street, Shady Oaks Baptist Church on Farm to Market Road 59 and Faith Fellowship Church on Highway 175 East.
Voters can use any of the
Voters who reside in Athens city limits can vote on a $5.5 million bond proposal for police facility improvements. The city called the election to build a new police station on property owned by the city on North Pinkerton Street.
According to the city, if approved, the nearly 17,000-square-foot facility will be more than twice the size of the current police station and is designed to expand to serve the city for many years.
The Cross Roads Independent School District also has a bond proposal on the budget. The bond amount is $7,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping a band hall, football stadium, and baseball/softball stadium.
The Cross Roads ISD gym is one of the polling places available, but ballots can be cast in any of the county vote centers.
Municipal elections are set for Tool and Trinidad.
The Trinidad City Council has several candidates running in November. Leslie Parker, James Cook, Dewitt Loven, Kelli Stanfield, Sam Andrews, Billy Ray Hornbuckle and Don Brawner have filed for one of the seats.
In Tool, a mayor and two council members are elected in odd numbered years and three council members in even numbered years. A contested race for mayor has emerged for November, featuring incumbent Tawnya Austin and Tommy Lawhon. The two seats on the city council drew two candidates, Michael Fladmark and Mitzi Storey.
Through Thursday, 1,191 had voted in the Constitutional Amendment Election. That accounts for 2.11% of the 56,342 registered voters.
