Gov. Greg Abbott gave Texas' highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.
Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor's Medal of Courage Monday during a ceremony in Austin, calling him a hero for stopping the shooter at a church in the small town of White Settlement.
Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ's volunteer security team, shot the attacker once in the head after he opened fire with a shotgun in the church's sanctuary.
Wilson’s single shot quickly ended the attack in which two parishioners, 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace and 67-year-old Richard White, were killed.
“When events arise, you're going to do one of two things. You're either going to step up and do what's right or walk away. And I'm not one to walk away,” Wilson said in accepting the medal at the Texas Governor's Mansion.
Prior to the ceremony, United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attended a worship service Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ.
“Two weeks ago, the men and women of West Freeway Church of Christ faced horrific evil and heart-wrenching loss,” Cruz said.
“I was honored and blessed to worship with them on Sunday. They’ve inspired Texans and Americans across the country with their strength, love, and forgiveness,” he said.
“I am grateful for Minister Britt Farmer and his leadership during this dark time. I am also thankful for local law enforcement and the heroic congregants, including Jack Wilson and his team, who acted swiftly and selflessly to stop the shooter. Their decisive action and bravery saved many lives that Sunday. May God bless West Freeway Church of Christ.”
Authorities identified the attacker as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43. who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.
