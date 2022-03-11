At a time when many are worried about gas prices, Isaiah Shields is experiencing life one step at a time.
The 28-year-old Provo, Utah native walks each day on a somewhat meandering path that will eventually take him from sea to shining sea.
“I saw a documentary about ants,” Shields said. “At the end, the camera pulled back and you could see that where the ants lived was just a tiny corner of a field.”
From staring at a computer screen as a corporate finance analyst, Shields decided to set out on the road not taken, or at least roads usually taken by the cars that go whizzing by.
Some days the path is smooth and the sun is shining. Others he feels like he’s been climbing all day with the wind in his face – because he is.
“A headwind all day really tires you out,” Shields said.
When he started out, he realized he wasn't going to afford to stay in a hotel every night.
“I decided to take a tent, which really gave me a lot of freedom,” Shields said. "I don't have the worry of going a certain amount of miles to get to the next town with a motel."
The tent, his sleeping gear and other necessities, he pushes is a cart which proceeds before him over mountains and through forests green. Along with some awesome and sometimes monotonous scenery, he’s met a lot of people along the way.
“I’ve seen the varying shapes of being a human,” Shields said.
First, he headed for the westernmost point in the contiguous 48 states, Cape Alava, Washington, then set his compass east toward Maine.
“I was in Montana and October and headed south into Wyoming,” Shields said.
He found Texas can have its own chilly days.
“Twice, I had to get hotel rooms, both times in Texas, in Shamrock and Decatur,” Shields said.
He came south and hit State Highway 31 in Corsicana.
“I really liked 31,” Shields said. “The little towns had a lot of history. I stopped in Kerens and they told me the building across from the city hall was the old movie theater.”
That’s when 16 cents would buy you a ticket, Shields said.
He seldom has a companion in his walking, but occasionally someone will join him for a day or so. On Tuesday a dog followed him from Malakoff to Athens. He stopped at city hall in hopes they could help get the friendly dog back home.
Shields said he’s met a lot of nice people along the way, but even so, some days can be frustrating. He occasionally gets splashed by cars driving through puddles.
A coast to coast walk might be about 3,000 miles, but with his route you can add a few thousand more. For example, from Athens he planned to hit State Highway 19 on a side jaunt that will end up in Houston, where he’ll visit a friend.
“I make up route decisions sometimes on the spur of the moment,” Shields said.
If you want to keep track of Shields travels, he posts on Instagram and YouTube. You can see some of the scenery he’s traversed and some of the folks he’s met.
Shields said setting out on a walking journey through strange lands with no place to lay your head might not be for everyone, but encourages anyone who might not be satisfied with the daily grind to find their own path.
“It’s not about checking off the box. It’s about filling your life with things you just love doing,” Shields said.
