Army Veteran Jeremy Robinson and his horse, Trooper, set out on Veterans Day on a 1,000 mile ride around the State of Texas in order to raise awareness for his organization and its mission to end veteran homelessness.
The Ride for Rally Point that they are on is the first fundraiser for RP-1 and it started in Nov. 11 in Montgomery and will end around Dec. 22 in Austin.
Trooper is a 5-year-old rare Spanish Barb that Jeremy has been raising since he was three days old.
The goal that these two have is to raise awareness and funds for RP-1, which is an non-profit organization that hopes to form a community where homeless veterans find the brotherhood they desire and where their dreams and skills can blossom. RP-1 aims to end veteran homelessness by providing shelter for veterans, alongside therapies, substance abuse treatments, and skills training.
Jeremy and Trooper are riding through Texas followed by a truck and trailer with his wife, Kim, their two-month-old son, and his long-time friend and on-the-road helper, Alen. The group is self-sustaining, but along the way they have been welcomed by strangers inviting them to stay overnight at ranches and VFWs. They’ve also had unexpected and much appreciated help from people welding some of their cattle panels, giving various donations, and providing produce and hay for Trooper.
Last week, after visiting the railroad museum and other places in Palestine, the group headed towards Athens and completed their longest ride to date at 30.82 miles. VFW District 30 Commander Barbara Ampong went above and beyond to host Jeremy and his team as they stopped at the VFWs in Athens, Trinidad, and Corsicana over a few days' time. Kim even got to complete a load of laundry at the Trinidad VFW.
Jeremy’s short-term goal is to bring awareness to the issue of veteran homelessness by bringing attention to Trooper and himself and their ride, but his long-term goal is to create a self-sustaining community for veterans to grow, support each other, and thrive.
However, all of it will need funding including the land to build on, the agricultural infrastructure, and support operations and that is part of the goal of this fundraising ride.
Jeremy, a service-disabled veteran of both Afghanistan and Iraq, has been planning this ride for quite some time but got a month’s later start than originally planned. Kim and Jeremy welcomed a baby boy about two months ago, which was not in the original plan, and Kim wanted a month at home before venturing out on the road.
This delay has the group encountering a few more obstacles like earlier sunsets and colder temperatures. However, they are not letting it slow them down and Jeremy’s passion for this topic and his love for fellow veterans and the want to end their suffering is apparent.
Jeremy says that at RP-1 when everything from group talk to equine therapy to Alcoholics Anonymous Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous, and numerous targeted curriculums are accessible to our veterans, the encouragement and camaraderie inherent to their peer group fosters participation and growth.
At RP-1 not only will there be shelter and community but entrepreneurship, alongside skills and career training will be taught, fostered, and explored.
The community approach will also incorporate sustainable development, implementing clean energy, and teaching veterans and volunteers about sustainable agriculture. There are ways to produce food at a surplus, on very little land, and RP-1 is where they plan to help veterans learn these skills to help end hunger.
The animals and crops grown at RP-1 will be the pillars of their therapeutic approach. Jeremy says, “It is difficult to describe, but if you know, you know - Homesteading is good for the soul.”
The community plans to one day offer a farmers market but for now they offer an internet store full of RP-1, TX memorabilia from baby clothes to kitchenware. Each and every dollar raised through this store goes to the purchase of housing for veterans and the land to build on.
At time of print, the team has traveled just over 400 miles and they hope that along the way, as word spreads about their goal, they will be one step closer to providing a community of brotherhood for homeless veterans.
If you want to ride along with Jeremy and Trooper, learn more about RP-1, donate to the cause, or follow Jeremy while he shares videos as he rides, visit www.facebook.com/RP1Texas.
